Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): Mike Judge has said that 'Beavis and Butt-Head' will be returning this year with a brand-new movie for Paramount+.

According to Deadline, Judge tweeted the information, but didn't give an exact date for the return, indicating it will be "soon." He said, "They need some time to get back in shape," he said of the duo, who are now at least in early adulthood chronologically, if not mentally.

For the uninitiated, the adult animated comedy series follows teenaged Beavis and Butt-Head, both voiced by Judge. Lowbrow humour, some surprising self-awareness, but ultimate failure marks the show's oeuvre.

The characters debuted in the 1992 short film 'Frog Baseball', and MTV shortly thereafter commissioned a full series. 'Beavis and Butt-Head' ran for seven seasons on MTV from March 8, 1993, to November 28, 1997.

It was revived for an eighth season airing on MTV from October 27, 2011, to December 29, 2011, then cancelled a second time. The duo also had a theatrical film, 'Beavis and Butt-Head Do America', in 1996, as per Deadline. (ANI)

