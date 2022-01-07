Don’t Look Up was arguably one of 2021’s most thought provoking and hard hitting films. The concept of a satire based around global warming and subsequently making fun of Trump’s presidency was greatly translated onto the screen. Directed by Adam McKay and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up follows two scientists trying to convince everyone that the world is going to end after they detect a comet heading for Earth. Don’t Look Up Movie Review: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s Netflix Film is a Fun Satire With Some Weird Aspects to It (LatestLY Exclusive).

Going into Don’t Look Up I expected a run of the mill satirical comedy, but what I got was so much more. Rightfully divisive, the movie does a great job at subverting your expectations in what kind of film it is going to be. Sure it does have many comical and crazy moments in it, but the bulk of it is shrouded in such deep and meaningful themes that it ends up coming across more powerful than one would think. So much of that is owed to the amazing dialogue in this film that will fill you up with chills. Considering the current world that we live in, these lines definitely hit us hard. So here are nine powerful quotes from Don’t Look Up. Don't Look Up: Did You Spot Ishaan Khatter in Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's Netflix Film?

But the People Need to Know the Truth...

Well Sometimes People Can't Handle the Truth...

And Sometimes the Truth Just Isn't Good Enough...

That's What Makes us Humans...

One Good Choice...

Some Words of Encouragement...

Couldn't Have Said it Better...

When in Doubt, Always Trust Science...

Shouldn't Take Things For Granted...

Well these are some of the best quotes from Don’t Look Up. The best thing about them is how they feel so real while being uttered in a satirical world. In a sense some of them almost come off as haunting because they feel so desperate and devoid of hope in a way. Don’t Look Up is definitely a film that should be checked out by everyone, doesn’t matter what your verdict ends up being, it’s a film that’s made to drive up conversation and the movie does its job wonderfully. Don’t Look Up is streaming right now on Netflix.

