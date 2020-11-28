Los Angeles, Nov 28 (PTI) Actor Miles Teller has said that his upcoming movie "Top Gun: Maverick" didn't use any green screen and all the stunts and shots were done for real.

The much-anticipated movie, a follow-up to Tony Scott's 1986 action drama "Top Gun" that shot Tom Cruise to fame, will see the Hollywood action star reprise his role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.

Teller plays Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Goose, Maverick's co-pilot (played by Anthony Edwards in the original), who's his new protege.

The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie is set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting, with Cruise portraying a flight instructor.

During an interview with Men's Journal, Teller said, "There is no green screen in a 'Top Gun' movie. Every shot, every stunt, was the result of the work, the real sweat, that we all put into it."

"The production was over the course of a full year, which was definitely the longest shoot I have ever been a part of," he added.

The 33-year-old actor said military is like a "family" to him and he takes the job of portraying servicemen in cinema very seriously.

"I grew up in a pretty small town in Florida, and it was one of those schools where recruiters were around pretty often. That wasn't the path that I took, but a lot of my close friends did go into the military. Portraying these service members and knowing what they sacrifice gives you a real respect for the life.

"I think there is no doubt a divide between active military and civilians these days, as well as veterans. There has been a lot of compassion lost for these military members as well, so if this movie can bring back any of that, it would be well worth it," Teller said.

The actor was all in praise for Hollywood star Tom Cruise, saying that he "elevates everyone around him".

"Going in, you know how hard he is going to work. Everyone knows the legend and it's all legit...

"He is so dialled into the details that he not only knows every element of his job, but he knows what is going on in every department, from props to wardrobe. He's a machine," Teller added.

The film's cast also includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is scheduled to be released worldwide in July 2021.

