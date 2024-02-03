Singer-songwriter and actor Miley Cyrus is all set to deliver a dazzling performance of her hit song "Flowers" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, according to Variety. Cyrus was spotted in downtown Los Angeles Friday afternoon at the Crypto.com Arena rehearsing for his big event on Sunday. According to a person familiar with the issue, the rehearsal was "blow-you-away good" and Cyrus is in excellent vocal condition. Hannah Montana: Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Her 12 Hour Workdays on Set.

It is expected that the Grammy performance will be her first on TV since the song's release in January 2023. "Flowers", an upbeat ode of empowerment, is competing for Song of the Year and Record of the Year awards. As per Variety, Cyrus' "Endless Summer Vacation", the album that delivered "Flowers", is a contender for Album of the Year. She's facing stiff competition in that category from Taylor Swift's 'Midnights', among others. Miley Cyrus Recalls Falling In Love With Ex Liam Hemsworth While Filming The Last Song! (Watch Video).

🚨 MILEY CYRUS WILL PERFORM AT THE #GRAMMYs THIS SUNDAY Variety reports her first performance in 13 month! pic.twitter.com/6mmr4fTdBw — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) February 3, 2024

Since turning her attention from acting to music in the late 2000s, Cyrus, the former child star of Hannah Montana, has received eight nominations for Grammy Awards in her career. She still hasn't won a gramophone prize, though.

"Endless Summer Vacation" is nominated for best pop vocal album, while "Flower"' is also up for best pop solo performance. With her work with Brandi Carlile on 'Thousand Miles', Cyrus received her sixth nomination for Best Pop Duo/Vocal Performance. Cyrus joins a growing list of Grammy telecast performers that includes SZA, Joni Mitchell, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs, reported Variety.