Los Angeles [US], March 14 (ANI): Actress Mira Sorvino is extremely disappointed with the organisers of Oscars 2023.

She called out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after her father, Paul Sorvino, was left out of the In Memoriam montage during the telecast of the 95th Academy Awards, Variety reported. Veteran actor Paul Sorvino died in July 2022.

Also Read | Aamir Khan Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Was Part of Music Video Promoting Love’s Power To Heal Post 2002 Godhra Riots?.

Taking to Twitter, Mira, an Oscar winner herself, wrote, "I for one am remembering Dad on this Oscars night...It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will."

https://twitter.com/MiraSorvino/status/1635328024060243968

Also Read | After The Elephant Whisperers Wins Big at Oscars 2023; Tourists Throng To See Baby Jumbo at Mudumalai Theppakadu Camp Featuring in Guneet Monga's Documentary (View Pics).

Other notable omissions from the broadcast were Anne Heche and Charlbi Dean, a star of best picture nominee "Triangle of Sadness."

Paul Sorvino's wife Dee Dee Sorvino also reacted. She demanded an apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, Dee Dee wrote, "Paul Sorvino was one of the greatest actors in cinematic history in Hollywood. It is unconscionable that he would be left out of the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars. It's a three-hour show, they can't give a couple more minutes to get it right? Paul Sorvino gave decades to this industry and was loved by all."

"Paul was not the only deserving soul left out, and a QR Code is not acceptable. The Academy needs to issue an apology, admit the mistake and do better. Paul Sorvino deserves better, the audience deserves better. Is the Academy so jaded they forget people who are loved, who have given their hearts to this industry? Shame on the Academy if this is not corrected. Mistakes are made, this was a big one. Please do something to make it right," she added.

The 95th Academy Awards took place on Monday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)