Mudumalai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): A large number of tourists thronged Mudumalai Theppakadu elephant camp to catch a glimpse of the baby elephant made famous by the Indian documentary film 'Elephant Whisperers', which won an Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category on Monday.

The documentary competed for the honour with fellow nominees 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Says Merely Moving Hand Over Back and Head of Minor Girl Without Sexual Intent Does Not Amount to Outraging Modesty.

The film's plot revolves around a family, which adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

"It is such a great moment. It's a pleasure to be here. The elephant is my favourite animal and the fact that the film won an Oscar does make me delighted and excited," said a tourist.

Also Read | US-China Rivalry Led to Arms Race, Beijing Inducted 148 Warships in Last Decade, Says Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

The director of the Tamil documentary, Kartiki Gonsalves, and producer Guneet Monga stepped up to collect the golden statuette at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday (IST).

In her winning speech, Gonsalves said, "I stand here today to speak on the sacred bond between us and our natural world. For the respect of indigenous communities. For entity towards other living beings, we share our space with. And finally for co-existence. Thank you to the academy for recognizing our film highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netflix for believing in the power of this film. To Guneet my Producer and my entire team and finally, to my mother father and sister who are up there somewhere, you're the centre of my universe. To my motherland India."

This is not the first time involving Guneet Monga that won an Oscar. In 2019, Monga's documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' bagged an Oscar in the 'Documentary Short Subject' category. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)