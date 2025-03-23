Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig and Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday.

Victoria and Rhea, the beautiful Miss Universes decided to visit one of the seven wonders of the world, Taj Mahal. Both wore their crowns as they greeted their fans and posed for photographs.

Also Read | Disha Salian's Father's Lawyer Responds to CBI's Closure Report on Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Says 'Accused Have Not Been Freed Yet' (Watch Video).

The models wore sparkling dresses for the visit. Miss Universe India Rhea Singha complimented her outfit with a white pearl necklace.

Taj Mahal is considered one of the finest examples of Mughal architecture, a style that combines elements from Persian, Indian, and Islamic architectural styles.

Also Read | 'Sikandar' Trailer: Salman Khan Delivers High-Octane Action and Swagger in This Action-Packed Promo Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sathyaraj (Watch Video).

It was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Meanwhile, Rhea Singha was crowned Miss Universe India 2024 in September last year. She began her pageantry at the age of 15.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Rhea said, "My pageantry began when I was 15, I was back in school. I was fully dedicated, stayed up all night and practised my walk and talk."

She added, "I would say when you love something so much so you don't feel like putting in hard work so much, you feel like it is going in a flow. So, this entire pageantry was a dream for me and I really enjoyed it."

On asking about the difference between modelling and pageantry, Rhea gave her opinion and shared, "Models, everyone knows they are models but pageantry are girls, are queens, they are role models, they all are inspiring."

"I think pageantry is all hard work. It also has scope for improvement. They are all here to make themselves," she added.

She concluded by saying, "It is not about the looks, it is about the beauty within the girls."

The grand finale of Miss Universe India 2024 was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan where has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)