Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 2 (ANI): The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025 is set to make history with an electrifying blend of sports and entertainment.

Celebrating its grand Silver Jubilee edition, IIFA has announced a partnership with the Indian Pro Boxing League (IPBL).

Also Read | 'Pushpa 2' Star Allu Arjun Confirmed for Atlee's Ambitious Two-Hero Period Saga Film; Pre-Production Begins April-May 2025 - Reports.

The event, scheduled for March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, will see legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis making a special appearance.

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of IIFA, expressed his enthusiasm for this historic collaboration in a press note and said, "The year 2025 is not just a celebration; it marks a transformative milestone, creating unforgettable global experiences."

Also Read | 'Balika Vadhu' Fame Avika Gor To Lead Ektaa Kapoor's 'Naagin 7'? Actress Breaks Silence on Casting.

He added, "IIFA's historic Silver Jubilee sets the stage for an even brighter future of remarkable achievements. Taking the excitement to the next level, we are thrilled to announce a game-changing fusion of sports and entertainment as IIFA joins hands with IPBL--India's premier sporting league--on this extraordinary homecoming edition in Jaipur, Rajasthan."

Timmins further said, "IPBL represents the next big movement in Indian sports, and we are proud to be part of this journey. With our decades of expertise in producing world-class entertainment events, we aim to elevate IPBL into a global spectacle, seamlessly blending high-octane sports and entertainment, much like the biggest combat sports leagues in the world."

This collaboration between IIFA and IPBL is expected to pave the way for the future of Indian boxing, enhance its global presence, and establish it as a premier combat sports league.

The 25th edition of IIFA promises to be a landmark event, bringing together the best of Indian cinema and international sports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)