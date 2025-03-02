Following his mega success in the South, Atlee directed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in 2023, which became one of the biggest hits of the year, cementing his status as one of the most successful directors in the country. On the other hand, Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun has become one of the most in-demand stars in the country after the global success of his action drama, Pushpa 2: The Rule. A latest report now reveals that Allu Arjun is all set to play the lead in Atlee's upcoming two-hero period saga. Allu Arjun To Team Up With ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee? Sun Pictures To Produce the Project – Reports.

Allu Arjun Confirmed for Atlee’s Two-Hero Film?

According to a report in peepingmoon.com, Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun is confirmed to play one of the leads in Atlee's two-hero period saga. "Although the paperwork is still pending, the Pushpa 2 star has principally greenlighted the project and will most likely commence working on it as his immediate next. Shooting timelines and other logistical aspects are being worked out, but Atlee is looking to kick off pre-production by April-May, the report said.

Allu Arjun Teams Up With Atlee

While the second male lead was yet to be finalised, the reports confirmed that the grand project based on the theme of reincarnation will be backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures. The untitled project will feature three heroes and Devara actress Janhvi Kapoor is in talks to play the role. Sources also revealed that the film will be made on a massive budget of INR 600 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films till date. Salman Khan-Atlee Movie Shelved? Here’s What We Know About Their Ambitious Project With Rumoured Budget of INR 500 Crore!.

The movie marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee. The Baby John director had earlier pitched a film to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, but the project didn't materialise.

