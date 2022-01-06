Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam film "Bro Daddy" is to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on January 26.

The film marks Prithviraj's second directorial venture after his hit 2019 political thriller "Lucifer", which also featured Mohanlal.

"Bro Daddy" is billed as a fun family drama.

The 39-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the film's trailer.

"Here is the official trailer of #BroDaddy! Streaming on #DisneyHotstar from 26/01/2022," Prithviraj wrote.

Written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, the film also stars Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin.

"Bro Daddy" is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

