Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Actors Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew will be seen headlining a new show titled 'Kan Khajura'.

As per a statement, the upcoming project is the Hindi adaptation of the globally acclaimed crime drama 'Magpie'.

Sarah Jane Dias, Mahesh Shetty, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni are also a part of the show.

Excited about it, Mohit said, "Being part of a thriller is always exciting yet demanding for any actor. My character has various shades associated with it and that has been a great responsibility to portray. To get into the skin of the character, we tried on various looks that brought out a well-etched character. Magpie, a global sensation was always a story waiting to cross borders and be adapted for the Indian audience. I am glad to be part of this story with filmmakers like Chandan at the helm, backed by a stellar cast, and talented writing, creative, and production teams. It's a collective endeavour to honour the show's legacy and ensure an unforgettable journey for our audience."

'Kan Khajura' is produced by Ajay Rai and directed by Chandan Arora. The show will be out on Sony LIV soon. (ANI)

