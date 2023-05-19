Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Actor Ishita Dutta, who is eagerly waiting for the arrival of her first child, posed for a stunning maternity shoot along with her husband, Vatsal Sheth.

Taking to Instagram, on Friday, she flaunted her baby bump in an embroidered see-through pink gown, striking lovey-dovey poses with her husband for the camera.

She captioned the post, "Only Love. Thanku for capturing these moments so beautifully.... Memories for a lifetime. Cannot wait for the next phase of our life to start... @littletoesbymuskan @sapna_kapoor. Stay tuned for more amazing pics from the shoot.... @vatsalsheth."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsacUm0NxBp/

She paired the thigh-high slit pink gown with matching pink earrings and a rose gold bracelet.The actor looked stunning in her soft pink makeup look. For her hairstyle, she chose a low bun with strands pulled back from her face.

Complementing the wife's pink coloured dress, Vatsal styled a white t-shirt with an embroidered pink coat and a matching pair of pants.

Fans and celebrities flooded the post with their awe-struck reactions and congratulatory wishes.A fan commented, "Congratulations. beautiful couple".

"Why she's so Cute? ", another fan commented.

Earlier, on Tuesday, she also shared adorable pictures from her baby shower. The images featured Ishita in a pink saree, smiling her heart out with her family.

Both posts accumulated several likes and comments from celebrities and fans.

Ishita and Vatsal tied the knot on 28 November 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar'.

The 'Drishyam' actor announced her pregnancy news on March 31 with an Instagram post.

The news of Ishita's pregnancy broke out when she appeared at the airport flaunting her baby bump. She looked absolutely gorgeous and radiated the pregnancy glow. (ANI)

