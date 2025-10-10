New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Parents-to-be Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated Karwa Chauth in an adorable way.

A while ago, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared mesmerising pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations at their Delhi residence.

In the first picture, Parineeti is seen looking at Raghav through a sieve.

In the second, Raghav lovingly admires Parineeti's mehendi, while in the third, Parineeti flaunts her customised juttis adorned with the initials "PR" and their wedding date.

Parineeti's caption was extremely cute as she called Raghav her "chaand".

"My chaand - my love Happy Karwachauth!," she captioned the post.

In August, Parineeti and Raghav announced their pregnancy via a sweet post on Instagram.

The couple shared a picture of a cake that read, "1+1=3.""Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure," they wrote in the caption.

Parineeti married politician Raghav in September 2023 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close friends and family members. (ANI)

