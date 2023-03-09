New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Just a day before his death, actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik shared a series of happy and colourful images from a Holi bash thrown by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and his actor wife Shabana Azmi at their Mumbai residence.

While still reeling under the shock of Kaushik's sudden demise, distinguished members of the film fraternity as well as movie fans across generations bemoaned the actor, who essayed many memorable roles, including that of Anil Kapoor's adorable Man Friday, Calendar in 'Mr. India.

Fans and fellow celebs took to social media and paid their heartfelt tributes to the actor by sharing his images.

Kaushik's last social media post also went viral after he died of a heart attack while visiting someone in the national capital, New Delhi.

The images from Javed Akhtar's Holi bash featured a smiling Kaushik posing with a slew of celebrities, including actors Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Javed Akhtar as well as Mahima Chaudhry.

"Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial .. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival # colours #swipe left," Kaushik wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpfmY5xpRo3/?hl=en

Ali Fazal shared pictures with the veteran actor in a post which he captioned, "Just Daybefore i met you, we played holi.. we broke bread. Now you are gone. Just like that. Too soon . This wasn't your time sir. I dont want to say Rest, your spirit was way too evolved and infectious. It will stay with us forever. I am just sorry and gutted for the people you leave behind who have loved you so dearly. Your friends and most of all your family."

Satish Kaushik was 66 at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika. (ANI)

