Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday extended heart-warming birthday wishes to Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas by digging out a throwback picture of the duo.

"Dear @priyankachopra- wishing you a very happy birthday- More power to you, May you achieve even greater heights in the coming year," wrote Riteish alongside a throwback picture on Twitter, wherein the duo is seen smiling while they pose for the camera.

Stating that they both need to 'click more pictures together,' the 'Masti' actor noted, "I am posting the same picture that I posted on your last birthday- which means we need to click more together - loads of love."

Dia Mirza, too extended birthday greetings to the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor on Twitter and wrote, "My Dearest Peecee, Keep inspiring, keep growing and making this world a better place Happy Birthday!@ priyankachopra#HappyBirthdayPriyanka."

Others who showered love on the 'Baywatch' actor on her birthday include actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and others. (ANI)

