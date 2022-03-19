Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): Actor Morris Chestnut, best known for his roles in 'Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid' and 'The Best Man' among others, will soon receive a star on the coveted Walk of Fame.

The update has been shared on Variety's official Twitter handle.

Also Read | Shyam Benegal Unveils Poster of Mujib – The Making of a Nation, Biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

As per the outlet, Morris is set to get his name set in stone on March 23.

After learning about the update, fans took to social media to express their happiness.

Also Read | Holi 2022: Rumoured Couple Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta Celebrate the Festival of Colour Together.

"AWW!!!! Such a great honour for this very nice man. With such an amazing smile. Very proud of your achievements 'Mr Morris Chestnut'. Wish I was there to witness a historic occasion. Bless you always," a netizen tweeted.

"Yesssssssss I love that man," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Morris is currently working on a 10-episode limited dramedy series based on his classic 90s film 'The Best Man'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)