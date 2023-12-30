Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): After having a successful run at the box office, Mrunal Thakur and Nani-starrer 'Hi Nanna' is all set to be out on a streaming platform.

The film is scheduled to be out on Netflix on January 4.

Also Read | Kathy Griffin Officially Files for Divorce from Husband Randy Bick.

Sharing the update, Netflix India on Instagram wrote, "Love is in the air, and so is our excitement [?]Join @nameisnani and @mrunalthakur in their journey of finding love in Hi Nanna.Hi Nanna, streaming from 4th January in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on Netflix. #HiNannaOnNetflix."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1dr0GnShFU/?hl=en&img_index=1

Also Read | Paula Abdul Accuses American Idol Producer Nigel Lythgoe of Sexual Assault.

'Hi Nanna' is a family entertainer, written and directed by Shouryuv. The film was released in theatres worldwide on December 7, 2023. Apart from Nani and Mrunal Thakur, Hi Nanna also features Kiara Khanna and Angad Bedi in crucial roles.

The film was opened to a positive response. It also garnered praise from Allu Arjun.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team of #HiNanna. What a sweet warm film. Truly heart-touching. Effortless performance by brother @NameIsNani garu. And my respects for green lighting such captivating script and bringing it into light. "While praising Mrunal, he added, "Dear @Mrunal0801. Your sweetness is haunting on the screen . It's Beautiful like you."

He continued appreciating Kiara Khanna, who played Nani's daughter in the film and said, "#BabyKiara ! My darling ... your are melting hearts with ur cuteness . Enough ! Go to school now"

The actor concluded with a message for the entire team of the film, "Congratulations to all the other artists for their neat performances & Technicians for their complimenting work esply the cameraman @SJVarughese & music director @HeshamAWMusic garu. Director @shouryuv garu . Congratulations ! You have impressed everyone with your debut film. You have created many heart touching & tear jerking moments . Wonderful presentation. Keep Shining. Congratulations to the Producers for bringing such a sweet film to the audience.#HiNanna will touch every family members hearts not just fathers ." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)