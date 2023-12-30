Hi Nanna, the heartwarming film starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur, is all set to arrive on the streaming platform Netflix! Get ready to witness emotional saga on your screens premiering on January 4, 2024 on the said OTT platform. Helmed by Shouryuv, the film revolves around the relationship of a doting father and his six-year-old daughter, who find their lives taking a dramatic turn when the woman he loves marries someone else. Hi Nanna Review: Nani and Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Drama Leaves Critics With Mixed Feelings!

Hi Nanna OTT Release Date Out:

Love is in the air, and so is our excitement ❤️🌟 Join @NameisNani and #MrunalThakur in their journey of finding love in Hi Nanna. Hi Nanna, streaming from 4th January in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on Netflix. 👨‍👩‍👧#HiNannaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/zTy8cY7jnX — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 30, 2023

