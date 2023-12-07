Hi Nanna unfolds as a poignant Telugu-language romantic drama, marking Shouryuv's directorial debut. The film features Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, complemented by a talented supporting cast including Baby Kiara Khanna, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi, and Viraj Ashwin. The narrative revolves around Viraj, a Mumbai-based fashion photographer raising his inquisitive six-year-old daughter, Mahi. If you're interested in checking out the film, you can read some of the reviews here first. Hi Nanna has received mixed responses from critics. Hi Nanna Trailer: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, and Baby Kiara Promise an Emotional and Heartfelt Ride in Shouryuv's Family Drama.

Hindustan Times - Shouryuv’s 2-hours-35-minutes-long film isn’t made for the impatient. If you’re looking for a fast paced or conventionally entertaining story filled with fights, overtly dramatic moments, random peppy songs, et al, look elsewhere. But if you can’t pass on an emotional love story that takes its own sweet time setting up its characters and progresses at an unhurried pace because it wants you to get lost in its world - this one’s for you. Sure, you might guess some of the ‘twists’ the film throws your way. But the fact remains that the way Shouryuv unfurls the story makes it an engaging ride.

123Telugu - Hi Nanna has a very good storyline with a solid scope for drama and emotions. Mrunal Thakur’s role is the heart and soul of the film. On the whole, Hi Nanna is a decent family drama that has some good emotional moments. Nani, Mrunal Thakur, and Baby Kiara Khanna are good in their respective roles. The storyline and songs are the biggest assets of Hi Nanna. However, the pacing is a bit slow, and the movie might not be overwhelming to the mass audience. A few portions needed a better presentation. If you love watching emotional dramas, you can comfortably watch this film this weekend.

Times Now - With Hi Nanna, Shouryuv attempts to showcase the traditional boy-meets-girl move story with a touch of progressive outlook. This includes the theme of single parenting. Just when you think the story can break the regressive norms, the camera angles want us to know that 'woman' are objectified. In terms of performance, Nani is subtle, natural and strikes a terrific chemistry with his On-screen pair Mrunal Thakur. Similar to her performance in Sita Ramam, Mrunal, plays the woman who communicates through her lovely smile and eyes. Hi Nanna, is earnest and heartfelt that makes you root Yashna and Viraj's love story. The last 30-minutes are what makes the film stand out.

