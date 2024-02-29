Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29 (ANI): Actor Mrunal Thakur is all set to commence shooting for the final schedule of the highly anticipated family drama 'Family Star' alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Chennai.

Mrunal and Vijay starrer is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

As per a source, close to the actor, "Mrunal has already departed for Chennai to team up with Vijay and commence filming the final schedule of Family Star. The shoot, spanning a week, will take place entirely in Chennai. The entire cast and crew are filled with anticipation and a touch of emotion as they near the conclusion of this wonderful journey. However, this marks the start of a captivating film featuring the talented duo of Vijay and Mrunal, who will grace the silver screen together for the first time."

The movie is slated to hit theatres on April 5.

Mrunal continued to broaden her horizons after starring in popular films with actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Nani. She now collaborates with Vijay.

Meanwhile, Mrunal was recently seen in the romantic film 'Hi Nanna' which also starred south actor Nani in the lead roles.

The film was released on screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Mrunal Thakur will also be seen in the film titled 'Pooja Meri Jaan' helmed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind with Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in key roles. (ANI)

