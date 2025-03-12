Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): After theatrical success, Disney's 'Mufasa: The Lion King' is now all set to get a digital release.

The film will be streamed on JioHotstar from March 26.

Directed by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King became a sensation, earning over USD 700 million at the global box office and becoming one of the top 10 biggest global releases of 2024.

In the Hindi version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King', Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan voices Mufasa, while his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan came on board for the roles of Simba and young Mufasa.

Mahesh Babu lent his voice to the iconic character Mufasa in the Telugu dub of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'.

The film's official synopsis read, "Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka--the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny--their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe." (ANI)

