Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) The Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, popularly known as Film City, in Mumbai will soon get a railway station set as an outdoor shooting location for which a tender will be floated soon, an official said on Saturday.

The site for the railway station set has been located and the move is a result of persistent demands from film producers who said getting permission to shoot at actual railway stations was difficult, said Avinash Dhakne, managing director of Maharashtra Film, Stage, Cultural Development Corporation.

"Film shootings at railway stations can disrupt traffic and cause inconvenience to passengers. Moreover, 16 existing indoor studios are being upgraded in a phased manner," he said.

The process of developing a portal for Marathi writers to upload scripts to scout for good production houses was underway, he said, adding a film and entertainment policy, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is on the cards.

Film City, which is spread on a 521-acre plot in Goregaon, was set up in 1977 and is managed by the state-run Maharashtra Film, Stage, Cultural Development Corporation.

