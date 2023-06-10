In the realm of wild celebrity dating rumors, a surprising and unexpected duo has emerged, captivating the attention of the internet. Recent reports suggest that Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and American pop sensation Taylor Swift might be more than just friends. Sonam Bajwa Reveals Diljit Dosanjh Inspired Her To Be More Active On Social Media.

The speculation began when a tweet from Breaking News British Columbia page claimed to have spotted Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift together at a café in Vancouver. According to the tweet, they were seen enjoying a meal together and engaging in some mysterious "touch touch" activities (the details of which remain elusive).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

#BREAKING 🚨: Vancouver Patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favorite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift & Diljit Dosanjh were laughing & being "touch touch". pic.twitter.com/xqWoTgVrlt — BREAKING NEWS BRITISH COLUMBIA (@PRiMETIMESNOOP_) June 6, 2023

Known for his upfront approach, Diljit took to Twitter to address the rumors head-on, stating, "Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa" (Dude, privacy is also a thing). Although he later deleted the tweet, his response only intensified the curiosity surrounding their alleged relationship.

While the truth behind these dating rumors remains uncertain, fans worldwide have been captivated by the news. Twitter, as always, became a hub of hilarious reactions, leaving no shortage of amusing takes on the matter. Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Kissing in NYC Amid Dating Rumours (View Pics).

Check Out Twitterati Reactions:

Break up ke baad Taylor ka naya album aaega “fitte muh” — Shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) June 7, 2023

Taylor Swift releasing songs after her break up with Diljit pic.twitter.com/TbY1X1m4SU — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 9, 2023

ek ko Punjabi nahi aandi aur ek ko English conversation kese ki?? — Babuchak (@imbabuchak) June 8, 2023

MY INDIAN SELF CANT PROCESS THIS .. WHAT THE F WAIT WHAT .. WHAT TELL ME THIS IS NOT TRUE WHAT .. DILJIT ?? TAYLORR ?? 😷😷 — 𝑻𝒂𝒏🪩 | NEW YEAR'S DAY #1 STAN (@tanishkfr) June 8, 2023

Oh no! That is how sources interpret "touch touch." Lol🤣🤣 — ᴀʙʜɪ (@things_Of_aBHi) June 8, 2023

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2023 06:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).