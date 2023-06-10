In the realm of wild celebrity dating rumors, a surprising and unexpected duo has emerged, captivating the attention of the internet. Recent reports suggest that Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and American pop sensation Taylor Swift might be more than just friends. Sonam Bajwa Reveals Diljit Dosanjh Inspired Her To Be More Active On Social Media.

The speculation began when a tweet from Breaking News British Columbia page claimed to have spotted Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift together at a café in Vancouver. According to the tweet, they were seen enjoying a meal together and engaging in some mysterious "touch touch" activities (the details of which remain elusive).

Known for his upfront approach, Diljit took to Twitter to address the rumors head-on, stating, "Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa" (Dude, privacy is also a thing). Although he later deleted the tweet, his response only intensified the curiosity surrounding their alleged relationship.

While the truth behind these dating rumors remains uncertain, fans worldwide have been captivated by the news. Twitter, as always, became a hub of hilarious reactions, leaving no shortage of amusing takes on the matter. Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Kissing in NYC Amid Dating Rumours (View Pics).

