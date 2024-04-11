Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is all set to make his acting debut with the web series First Copy. On Thursday, he took to social media and unveiled the teaser of the series. The one-minute, forty-three-second teaser transported the audience back to the year 1999 when DVDs were a big trend.Talking about the show, Munawar in a statement said, "Over the years, my fans have always stood by me and supported me in everything I have done. Hence, I wanted to present them with a special gift this year by announcing this project where they'll witness a new side of me. I'm eager to see everyone's response to it." First Copy Teaser: Munawar Faruqui Reveals Sneak Peek of His Debut Web Series On Eid (Watch Video).

Written and directed by Farhan P Zamma, produced by Kurji Productions, and co-produced by Salt Media, the First Copy will be out soon. Earlier this year, Munawar hogged the limelight with his stint in Bigg Boss 17. Munawar defeated actor Abhishek Kumar in the top two to win the finale. In an interview with ANI, Munawar said he was confident about his win. "My heart was beating a lot but somewhere it was saying that I will be the winner. My fans always supported me and whenever I was left behind, they pulled me by holding my hand, so I am very grateful."

The stand-up comedian soon after his win took to social media to share a photo with host Salman Khan and captioned, "Bohot Bohot shukriya janta aapke pyaar aur support ke liye aakhir kar trophy Dongri aa hi gayi (Thank you my fans for all the love and support. Finally the trophy is here). Special thanks to bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan sir for all your guidance. Saari 'Munawar ki janta aur Munawar ke warrior' ka dil se shukriya (thanks to all of my fans from the bottom of my heart)." First Copy Teaser: Munawar Faruqui Captivates Audiences, Transporting Them to 1999 When DVDs Ruled Everyone’s World (Watch Video).

Watch the Teaser Of First Copy

Munawar was one of the most popular contestants of the 17th season of the Colors show. However, his game backfired soon, and he faced several hurdles, mainly when Ayesha Khan entered the show making some serious allegations against him. Ayesha blamed him for cheating on her, making false promises, and proposing to another girl for marriage. His game hit rock bottom but he managed to stand tall.