Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui is on Fire! The comedian has recently released a tantalising teaser video for his upcoming track "First Copy". The teaser transports audiences back to 1999, when DVDs played a major role, overshadowing even Bollywood, guns, and kidnapping fears. As soon as the teaser dropped, fans went wild with excitement. Munawar Faruqui's Temper Flares After Restaurant Owner Throws Eggs at Him in Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Road, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Watch First Copy Teaser:

Check Out The Reactions:

Stunning...

Goosebumps!!!

First Copy - Teaser out now:https://t.co/fZ5rE09S6j The teaser of 'First Copy' literally gave me goosebumps! 😱 Can't wait to experience the full thrill and excitement when it's finally out. #MunawarFaruqui #FirstCopy #MKJW pic.twitter.com/jJoBOuh1qU — Shadan Aagya (@SigmaRuler_) April 11, 2024

Thrilling

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)