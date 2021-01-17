Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away in his Mumbai residence on Sunday afternoon.

The celebrated musician was an Indian classical musician in the Hindustani classical music tradition, belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana. He was a receiver of several accolades including the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhushan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

On the loss of a legend par excellence, the music fraternity extended their condolences through social media.

Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar paid an emotional tribute to the legend by posting a picture of him and wrote, "I have just received the sad news that the great classical singer Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab is no more in this world. I feel very sad to hear this. He was not only a good singer but also a good human being. My niece has also learned music from Khan Saheb, I had also learned a little music from him. There has been a lot of loss of music due to his departure. I offer my humble tribute to him."

The Oscar-winner musical maestro AR Rahman also mourned Khan's passing away and shared an old video of him singing one of his composite songs. "The sweetest teacher of all ..May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world #UstadGhulamMustafa," his tweet read.

By sharing a throwback picture featuring him with the departed soul, Musician Salim Merchant wrote, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan is no more. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, Padma Bhusan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018. I'm fortunate to have spent time with him & also share my birthday with the legend. Condolences to the family."

The National film award winner Indian film director Hansal Mehta wrote, "My teacher. Guru to a student who just wouldn't stay on. Great teacher. Great artist. Hindustani Classical Music has been bereaved. His students have been orphaned. I have been orphaned. RIP Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saab. Stay strong brothers Murtuza, Qadir and Rabbani."

Earlier, playback singers Harshadeep Kaur, Armaan Malik, Shashaa Tirupati, and others also mourned the demise of the acclaimed musician. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)