Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir tourism department organized a musical event at historical Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk to celebrate the Jammy and Kashmir Union Territory Foundation Day.

In this musical event, famous Kashmiri singers were invited who enthralled the local audience with their songs. A large number of locals and tourists witnessed this musical event. While talking to reporters, Director Tourism Kashmir Raja Yaqoob Farooq said that the purpose of organizing the event was to highlight the progress made in Kashmir Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 four years ago and spread the message is unity. He also said that peace has returned in Kashmir valley which is proof that these types of events are being organized at Lal Chowk.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration declared October 31 to be 'Union Territory Foundation Day', in an effort to highlight the positive developments that have taken place since the region was established as a Union Territory four years ago.

Nasir Ali Khan also told ANI, "Artists from different parts of Kashmir performed and gave a strong message to everyone is that there is peace in Kashmir. People got a glimpse of Kashmir's beautiful culture and unity. Jammu and Kashmir UT Foundation Day is being celebrated today. Things have changed a lot in the past five years and there is much development now. Many tourists are visiting Kashmir-both national and international. So, there is a strong message of peace that people from different parts can come over here." (ANI)

