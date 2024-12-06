Hyderabad (Telengana) [India], December 6 (ANI): Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala who got married to each other on December 4 stepped out to seek blessings at the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday morning.

Visuals captured by the shutterbugs showed both Naga and Sobhita decked up in ethnic attire. Nagarjuna, the father of Naga Chaitanya accompanied the newlyweds to the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam.

Also Read | 'Who Tf Is That?': Bruno Mars Reacts to BLACKPINK' Rose's New Track 'Toxic Till the End', K-Pop Singer Explores the Pain of Love Doomed From Start With Ex (Watch Video).

While Naga was dressed in a traditional white pancha, Sobhita opted for a yellow saree.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala on Wednesday solemnized their relationship via a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony.The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

Also Read | ‘Jab Tak Hai Parathe Aur Naan’: Shah Rukh Khan Impresses Crowd With His Hilarious Twist to His Iconic Poem from ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ at Private Wedding in Delhi (Watch Video).

The wedding was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment.

https://x.com/iamnagarjuna/status/1864343119535460744

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chay also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

The 'Dhootha' actor confirmed his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala in August this year, by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)