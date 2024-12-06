Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known for his wit and charm, recently captivated the crowd at a private wedding in Delhi. In addition to his energetic dance performances to hits like "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" and "Chaleya," a newly surfaced video highlights his poetic side. In the clip, he is seen reciting the iconic poem from his 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. However, it’s the twist he added to the poem that had everyone at the wedding laughing out loud. Shah Rukh Khan Attends Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Oath-Taking Ceremony at Azad Maidan, Mumbai (Watch Video).

SRK Wows Crowd At Private Wedding in Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan, citing the poem from Jab Tak Hai Jaan for the bride at a wedding, went down on one knee while delivering the iconic lines, captivating the crowd with his flawless performance. The audience erupted in cheers and applause. But the real twist came when King Khan addressed the audience with a hilarious line. He said, “Vegetarian gathering hai, mujhe maalum pada hai. Tumhara dinner chalta rahega jab tak hai parathe aur naan, parathe aur naan," which had everyone in splits. Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts With Electrifying ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Dance Moves at Delhi Event (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan at Private Wedding in Delhi

The private wedding attended by Shah Rukh Khan also saw the presence of Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar. On the professional front, SRK has lent his voice to Mufasa in the Hindi-dubbed version of Mufasa: The Lion King. Additionally, he is gearing up for his upcoming actioner King, in which he stars alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.

