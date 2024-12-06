There is no song quite enough to explain why anyone's ex is toxic. From Taylor Swift to BLACKPINK's Rosé, everyone has successful shows and narrates in their songs that there is no benefit in talking to your ex, thinking about your ex, or understanding why your ex was a failed love story. Now, the new track Toxic Till The End, released by Rosé, narrates the story of a failed love from the beginning. The track narrates, how she meets her ex (Evan Mock) while driving through the woods. The clip shows how their story ends when Rosé realises that the man she was irrevocably in love with was cheating on her. Even her lyrics, "I can forgive you for all of the things / For not giving me back my Tiffany rings / I'll never forgive you for one thing, my dear / You wasted my prettiest years," perfectly summarise and resonate with many broken hearts." ‘Apt’ Music Video: Bruno Mars and K-Pop Sensation Rose’s Infectious Pop Punk-Inspired Single Will Get You Moving – WATCH.

Bruno Mars Left Speechless: Comments ‘Who Tf Is That?’ After Listening to Rosé’s ‘Toxic Till the End’ Track

But the real twist was, as soon as the K-pop star shared a snippet from her recently released track on her Instagram, Bruno Mars commented, "Wait a minute!!! Who the fk is that???" Well, Bruno collaborated with BLACKPINK's Rosé for the track APT, which shook the world (in a good way, of course) and went on to become number one on the Billboard music chart. When the song APT was released, it was everywhere, and everyone was talking about Rosé and Bruno Mars. But, surely Bruno knows how to support his friends and we have proof. Did HYBE Diminish BLACKPINK Rosé’s ‘APT’ Success by Linking BTS to Her Billboard Triumph? Here’s the Truth.

BLACKPINK Rosé Pinpoints How Exes Can Be Toxic

Even though the video is set in the woods with greenery and cool vibes, there is nothing cool about the ex who cheated on her. He was undoubtedly a red flag, despite the greenery in the music video.

A Love Story Doomed Till The End

Although they played games, had a great time, kissed, and were by each other's side, her ex was never truly into her. The video clearly showed how this relationship was never meant to last.

The "Baby, I Will Be With You, But Never Actually Be With You" Vibe

This music video serves as a reminder of why they are called exes and why they no longer have a place in your life. Being in love is a team effort, but giving false hope by pretending to be there and then not showing up can cause serious damage. Rosé captures this feeling perfectly.

