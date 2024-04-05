Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): The film 'Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life' is getting praised globally for its emotional storyline and excellent acting, particularly by the main actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Among the admirers is celebrated ISRO scientist and Padma Bhushan awardee Nambi Narayanan, who hopes the film wins an Oscar, considering it one of Prithviraj Sukumaran's standout works.

Through Instagram, Nambi Narayanan shared a video where he said, "It's an excellent film, they have done their job extremely well. I must mention Prithviraj, he has added life to the movie, especially with his expressions. He has surpassed all his past movies. In all, I hope the film may get an Oscar Award. All the best! (sic)"

Prithviraj Sukumaran's stellar performance in "Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life" has impressed audiences. The Malayalam movie has been a box office hit, grossing Rs 40.40 crore in less than a week.

The film, in the making for nearly 16 years, was initially conceptualized in 2008 by Blessy, with Sukumaran agreeing to the part later that year.

The film is inspired by the real-life incident of an Indian migrant worker, Najeeb Muhammad (played by Prithviraj), who goes to the Middle East to earn money. However, in a twist of fate, he finds himself living a slave-like existence, herding goats in the middle of the desert. (ANI)

