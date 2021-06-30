Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was diagnosed with pneumonia a few days ago, is currently undergoing treatment at one of the hospitals in Mumbai.

Naseeruddin's wife and actor Ratna Pathak Shah shared the former's health update with ANI.

She said, "It is a minor thing. A small pneumonia patch being checked and treated. Should be out soon."

Reportedly, Naseeruddin was admitted to Hinduja hospital in Khar on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the National Award-winning actor was last seen in the film 'Mee Raqsam'. He was also a part of the hit web series 'Bandish Bandits', where he played the role of a classical musician.

The movie buffs will now get to see him sharing screen space with actor Rasika Duggal in a short film. (ANI)

