New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Sunday performed Yoga on the National Nutrition Week and inspired her fans to follow the same to reduce stress and balance their lives.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform Instagram, the 23-year-old actor, in a row shared three pictures where she is seen stretching her body and doing yoga asanas alongside the beach.

Sported in black-on-black workout attire, the actor has added the hashtag of 'National Nutrition Week' in all the three pictures.

Alongside one picture, the star wrote: "Sky above, Earth below, Peace within", while in another photograph she wrote: "Less stressing, more stretching!"

She captioned the third picture as "Finding my Balance".

On September 1, as to mark the occasion of National Nutrition Week, Manushi, had started a social media campaign aimed at raising awareness about eating right and shared her journey with health and nutrition.

In a video that she shared on Instagram, Chhillar is seen sharing how she started consuming healthy food to stay fit while she was preparing for the 'Miss India' beauty pageant while studying in college.

"I have been told repeatedly that we are what we eat and we have to be very cognizant about what we intake. Proper nutrition has manifold health benefits and through my social media, I intend to tell as many people as possible, about the positives one can unlock by eating right," she had said.

Chhillar, who comes from a medical background, further credits her doctor parents for inculcating the knowledge of proper nutrition within her.

The stunner further revealed that she is a big fitness and nutrition enthusiast.

The ethereal beauty, who will be seen soon opposite actor Akshay Kumar in the big-budget period-drama 'Prithviraj,' is known for her fitness and her well-built physique. (ANI)

