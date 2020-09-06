Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) one more time on Sunday, in presence of her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was arrested a few days back. But, a shocking scene took place outside the NCB office. When the 27-year-old actress reached the premises, she was hounded by the crowd of media personnel present there. In the videos that have surfaced online, it is evident that Rhea was surrounded by the members of the press so closely that it was tough for her to even walk properly. Even the police struggled to escort her to safety. Bollywood celebs have called out the unprofessional way in which the media has played its role at the place of the incident. SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty Mobbed by Reporters Outside NCB Office, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Questions Work Ethics of Media.

Earlier, a lot of Bollywood celebs had supported Producers Guild's statement which called out the media for maligning the image of the industry in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Now, celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Huma Qureshi, Nikhil Dwivedi and any others have called out how Rhea was mobbed by the press. National Commission of Women has also criticised how the media has behaved on Sunday. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: 'Rhea Chakraborty Is Ready For Arrest', Actress' Lawyer Satish Maneshinde Releases Statement.

Watch The Video Of Rhea Being Mobbed Here:

This just is appalling! Absolute bloodlust https://t.co/6EhpEdcg0f — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) September 6, 2020

Taapsee Pannu

In the name of Justice these people have lynched a human being off her right to live even before proven guilty. I sincerely pray Karma finds the address of each n every human being part of this lowest low of mankind we are witness to. https://t.co/Qkkhnfup53 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 6, 2020

Huma Qureshi

What is wrong with us ?? We cannot behave like this. Sure the truth must come out but this girl deserves her space as a woman , basic respect and her right to social distancing norms https://t.co/Gu38XKGcl6 — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 6, 2020

Gauahar Khan

How dare they ???? Who are these cameramen ??? Jaahil absolutely jaahil ! Ab ladki ki maan , izzat , sammaan ka kuch nahi ???? https://t.co/fpnxqd7IM7 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 6, 2020

Swara Bhasker

India... witness our lowest! Shameful witch hunt! Disgusting.. https://t.co/P8jIZjhKrR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 6, 2020

Nikhil Dwivedi

Absolutely agree. Don't we also owe an apology to #NanaPatekar &few other men who were ousted out of films &other such &denied a right to earn their livelihood or look after their families? No FIRs, No Chargesheets, No trials. Verdicts were announced by all in the name of justice https://t.co/6aFMbnVVWe — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) September 6, 2020

Shruti Seth

This is what we have enabled. Well done India for abdicating your fundamental rights and duties. You’ve unleashed a mob, now they’ll be at your door step soon. Congratulations!!! https://t.co/TMgzSHjb9h — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) September 6, 2020

Nimrat Kaur

Aarmaan Malik

Social distancing in India 🙃 pic.twitter.com/VyRh2WaDQs — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 6, 2020

As per reports, Rhea was questioned for six hours by the NCB on Sunday and the interrogation may continue on Monday. The lawyer appointed by Sushant's family has said that Rhea might get arrested if she fails to provide answers.

Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstances on June 14. Rhea, his girlfriend, has been accused by his family of abetment of suicide and money laundering. These accusations are being looked into by CBI and ED.

