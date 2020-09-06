Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) one more time on Sunday, in presence of her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was arrested a few days back. But, a shocking scene took place outside the NCB office. When the 27-year-old actress reached the premises, she was hounded by the crowd of media personnel present there. In the videos that have surfaced online, it is evident that Rhea was surrounded by the members of the press so closely that it was tough for her to even walk properly. Even the police struggled to escort her to safety. Bollywood celebs have called out the unprofessional way in which the media has played its role at the place of the incident. SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty Mobbed by Reporters Outside NCB Office, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Questions Work Ethics of Media.

Earlier, a lot of Bollywood celebs had supported Producers Guild's statement which called out the media for maligning the image of the industry in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Now, celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Huma Qureshi, Nikhil Dwivedi and any others have called out how Rhea was mobbed by the press. National Commission of Women has also criticised how the media has behaved on Sunday. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: 'Rhea Chakraborty Is Ready For Arrest', Actress' Lawyer Satish Maneshinde Releases Statement.

Watch The Video Of Rhea Being Mobbed Here:

Taapsee Pannu

Huma Qureshi

Gauahar Khan

Swara Bhasker

Nikhil Dwivedi

Shruti Seth

Nimrat Kaur

Aarmaan Malik

As per reports, Rhea was questioned for six hours by the NCB on Sunday and the interrogation may continue on Monday. The lawyer appointed by Sushant's family has said that Rhea might get arrested if she fails to provide answers.

Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstances on June 14. Rhea, his girlfriend, has been accused by his family of abetment of suicide and money laundering. These accusations are being looked into by CBI and ED.

