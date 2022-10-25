Actor Neetu Kapoor sent a warm birthday wish to Soni Razdan on social media. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture where she can be seen with Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and a friend Renu Calil. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Wishing my samdhan @sonirazdan my friend @renucalil a very happy birthday, love and hugs." Alia Bhatt Pens the Sweetest Birthday Note for Her Maa Soni Razdan (View Post).

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a picture featuring Neetu and Soni and wrote, "Happy happiest bday," with pink hearts emoticon. Recently, Soni posted a picture with her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. She captioned, "Happpppyyyyyyyy" with diya emoticon. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Join Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan for Lakshmi Puja During Diwali (View Viral Pic).

Check It Out:

Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir in an intimate wedding ceremony after dating for many years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. After two months of marriage, the couple announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood in June.