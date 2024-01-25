Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): As Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary on Thursday, actor Neetu Kapoor had a sweet message congratulating the pair.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a cute dancing video of Riddhima and Bharat.

Also Read | Malaikottai Vaaliban Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2fmWGLIYwc/

The duo can be seen dancing their way to another year of togetherness.

Also Read | Fighter: Shah Rukh Khan Arrived in Style for Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Film Screening (Watch Video).

Sharing the video, she wrote, "My loves happy 18 years my world is so beautiful with both of you @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man."

As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Riddhima commented, "We love you most est."

Soni Razdan wrote, "Awwww Happy Anniversary to you beautiful people."

Karisma Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Riddhima met Bharat while studying in London and got married in 2006, four years after being together.

Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer and Bharat is a well-established businessman. they have a 11-year-old daughter Samara.

To wish her husband on this special day, Riddhima shared the same dancing video and captioned it, "Happy 18 years to us" May you forever dance to my tune. (apna version) Love you so much."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu was last seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

She will be next seen in the film 'Letters To Mr Khanna' with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath.

Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the film is touted as a "coming-of-age story" which will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. It is being made under Lionsgate India Studios.

Using comedy as its main premise, the film delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)