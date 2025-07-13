Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took a moment to remember her late mother, Rajee Singh, as she shared a touching black-and-white photo on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Neetu dropped the picture that showed her standing beside her mother, both dressed in traditional Indian attire. The actor captioned the image simply with a heart emoji and wrote, "Mommy and me."

Take a look

Neetu is currently enjoying time with her family in London. Her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also posted a new picture from one of their outings. In the image, Riddhima is seen posing with her mother, Soni Razdan, Rima Jain, and other close family members.

On the work front, Neetu will soon be seen acting alongside her daughter Riddhima Kapoor in a film by Kapil Sharma. The movie marks Riddhima's acting debut. Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar, and Aditi Mittal are also part of the cast. The film's title and release date are yet to be announced.

Riddhima was last seen in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, where she appeared with her daughter. (ANI)

