New Delhi, July 13: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday condoled the demise of renowned actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao and termed his passing as an "irreparable loss" to the Telugu film industry. In a post on X, CM Chandrababu Naidu said, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable. The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences." Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away: Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Arrives at Veteran Telugu Actor’s Residence in Filmnagar to Pay Tributes (Watch Videos).

"His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. In 1999, he won as an MLA from Vijayawada and served the public. I express my profound condolences to his family members." Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh also expressed his condolences. "In his four-decade cinematic journey, Kota Srinivasa Rao garu portrayed numerous distinctive roles, earning a special place in the hearts of Telugu audiences. With his unique acting, he breathed life into countless characters. He also earned acclaim for acting in other languages". ‘Irreplaceable Loss to the Film Industry’: Megastar Chiranjeevi and Vishnu Manchu Mourn Sad Demise of Veteran Telugu Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao.

Chandrababu Naidu Condoles Demise of Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

వైవిధ్యభరితమైన పాత్రలతో సినీ ప్రేక్షకుల అభిమానాన్ని చూరగొన్న ప్రముఖ నటులు కోట శ్రీనివాసరావు గారి మరణం విచారకరం. సుమారు నాలుగు దశాబ్దాల పాటు సినీ, నాటక రంగాలకు ఆయన చేసిన కళా సేవ, ఆయన పోషించిన పాత్రలు చిరస్మరణీయం. విలన్ గా, క్యారెక్టర్ ఆర్టిస్ట్ గా ఆయన పోషించిన ఎన్నో మధురమైన… pic.twitter.com/4C6UL29KPR — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 13, 2025

In 1999, he won as an MLA from the Vijayawada East constituency and gained recognition as a "good leader" through public service, he noted. "His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. I pray to God that his sacred soul may find peace. I extend my deepest sympathies to the family members of Kota Srinivasa Rao garu" He was born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu village, a suburb of Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh.

