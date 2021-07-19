Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi with their daughter Mehr (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Star couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to embrace parenthood once again.

On Sunday, the two took to their respective Instagram handles and announced that they are expecting their second child.

Along with it, they shared a family picture, wherein Neha can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Angad and his daughter Mehr are also featured in the image.

"New home production coming soon. Waheguru mehr kare," Angad captioned the post.

Neha revealed that they did a lot of brainstorming on how to announce the news of her pregnancy on social media.

"Took us 2 days to come with a caption. The best one we could think of was.. Thank you, God," Neha wrote on her Instagram account.

The news of Neha's second pregnancy made everyone happy.

Reacting to the post, Karisma Kapoor commented: "Congratulations Neha, Angad and Mehr."

"So much love you guys," actor Sophie Choudry wrote.

Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)