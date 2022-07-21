Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Looks like Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are having a blast on their Maldives vacation! The couple that checked in to the island nation a couple of days ago has been giving their fans quite many glimpses of their dreamy vacation and fans love it.

On Wednesday, Neha shared a bunch of cosy pictures with husband Angad on Instagram, making their fans go 'awww'! She captioned the post "Flying kiss #islandversion".

In the photos, the couple can be seen looking into each other's eyes, surrounded by the pristine blue waters of the beach. Neha is seen wearing a printed kaftan while Angad kept it casual in a T-shirt and bottoms.

Angad also shared a video of the two cycling together and put Jennifer Lopez's 'Marry me' song in the background. He added a witty caption to the video and wrote, "With my jhe..lo."

Earlier, Neha posted a video with Angad and the kids where they could be seen dancing together.

For the unversed, Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in New Delhi in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in the film 'A Thursday' alongside Yami Gautam. The movie hit the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in February this year.

Angad, on the other hand, was last seen playing Janhvi Kapoor's brother in Dharma Productions' 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl'. (ANI)

