Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer-starrer Nope will be released in theatres in the United States on July 22, 2022. The film is written, directed and co-produced by Jordan Peele under his Monkeypaw Productions banner. The movie has garnered positive reactions from the critics. The flick sees Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood and Keke Palmer as his sister Emerald Haywood in key roles.

The synopsis of the sci-fi horror movie reads, "After random objects falling from the sky result in the death of their father, ranch-owning siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood attempt to capture video evidence of an unidentified flying object with the help of tech salesman Angel Torres and documentarian Antlers Holst."

Check out some of the reviews by critics below:

Vulture: "But nothing in the movie is as troubling as the intermittent flashbacks to what happened on the soundstage of the short-lived multicam sitcom Jupe starred in in the ‘90s. It’s hard to imagine why anyone would want to stay in the business after enduring that, but Jupe, like Emerald and OJ, lingers on its outskirts as though there were no other options, with posters on his office wall for a reality program about this family, as well as a live show addition to the theme park that turns out to be ill-advised."

The Hollywood Reporter: "This is, undoubtedly, Peele’s effect. Since his canonical social thriller Get Out, the director has proven himself unafraid of his own imagination. His films are grand in scope, enigmatic in meaning and rarely boring. Their cool frames are buttressed by the director’s enthusiastic, genre-fan eye. Peele loves a good time, and his films are like Gatsby-esque soirées for enjoyment-starved audiences."

BBC: "Nope has a bigger scale and huge ambitions, reaching for ideas about fame and the entertainment industry. With Kaluuya and Palmer as siblings who have inherited their father's ranch and business, wrangling horses for film and TV, the film borrows tropes from sitcoms, 1950's space-invader movies, and the myth of the old West. It has a house straight out of Psycho, and a plot that might as well have Close Encounters of the Third Kind as a template."

Variety: "Of all the fanciful phenomena that rational people claim not to believe in (ghosts, demons, monsters, the theory that Joe Biden stole the election), UFOs hold a special place. Simply put, there's a lot of evidence for them. I don't mean the kind of evidence cited by the folks who think that Ed and Lorraine Warren, of the Conjuring films, are paranormal documentarians. I'm talking about the mountains of filmed footage of UFOs, a lot of which is fake but not all of it."

Time: "Nope could have been all about that, or about that but also layered with elements of sci-fi horror. But the early promise of Nope doesn’t lead where you expect. Instead, it leads to dozens of unexpected places, which is oddly less gratifying. What OJ sees in the sky, and what it wants with humans, becomes a little clearer with each passing scene. "

