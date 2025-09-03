Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): The upcoming comedy thriller 'Ek Chatur Naar', which stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khossla is gearing up for its release on September 12, 2025.

Ahead of its release, the lead actors, along with director Umesh Shukla, spoke to ANI about their experiences while working on the project.

Also Read | 'Baaghi 4' Box Office: Tiger Shroff Has a Bad Theatrical Run Since 2021 - Can His Favourite Franchise Break His Post-Pandemic Curse?.

Neil, looking back at his journey of two decades in films, said that this movie holds a "special" place in his heart.

He shared, "By God's grace, it has been 20 years. I have done a lot of films. But, you know, every actor thinks, my first film is always memorable for me. Its memories are special. But I had never thought that after so many films, after so much experience, a film like this would come into my life--a film that would make me say, Brother, now I'm very emotional about this one. And its memories will always stay with me."

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Cousins Esha Deol and Madhoo Shah Reunite at Lalbaugh Cha Raja (Watch Video).

Divya Khossla spoke about the "challenging" role she plays in the film. She said, "Of course, it was challenging--because the girl lives in the slums, and I'm very different. So whatever was required for that--whether it was learning the language of UP, because I'm Punjabi and UP is not my accent--whether it was that, or how I looked in that world, how the body language was supposed to be... When I got the script, I treated everything as homework."

Director Umesh Shukla also revealed why he chose Divya for the role. Talking about the "potential" he saw in her, he said, "With Divya, I felt that there was potential--she just needed to be tapped correctly. So I called her and said, Divya, I have a role for you. It's a role you haven't played yet, but if you put in the effort, it can turn out really well. Then I narrated the script to her, and she loved it."

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film is produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Zeeshan Ahmad under Merry Go Round Studios, with T-Series presenting it. 'Ek Chatur Naar' will release in cinemas on September 12, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)