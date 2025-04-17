Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh annd Jacqueline Fernandez are all set come up with a musical drama 'Hai Junoon- Dream, Dare, Dominate'.

As per the makers, the show is a coming-of-age musical drama set in the heart of Mumbai's iconic Andersons College.

"A tale of ambition, competition, and self-discovery, the series dives into the world of music and dance, where raw passion meets elite talent. Against the backdrop of one of India's most prestigious college music clubs, the story unfolds as students push the limits of their creativity to prove that success is not just about talent--it's about the fire within," an official synopsis read.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Hai Junoon- Dream, Dare, Dominate is led by Jacqueline Fernandez as Pearl and Neil Nitin Mukesh as Gagan, alongside Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Yukti Thareja, Aryan Katoch, Priyank Sharma, Kunwar Amar, Mohan Pandey, Elisha Mayor, Sanchit Kundra, Sanatana Roach, Devangshi Sen, Anusha Mani, Bhavin Bhanushali, Arnav Magoo, and Yukti Thareja in pivotal roles.

Neil, who plays Gagan Ahuja, the mentor to the SuperSonics, in a press note said, Playing Gagan Ahuja was both challenging and exciting. Gagan is an intense and disciplined musical legend who holds the SuperSonics' legacy close to his heart. His journey in 'Hai Junoon- Dream, Dare, Dominate' reflects the struggles of an artist's life, where passion and dreams are often misinterpreted as arrogance and self-obsession. "

He added, "In reality, it's a journey of self-discovery and finding one's true purpose. As someone with a musical legacy, music holds a special place in my heart. The energy and talent of the cast made this project truly unforgettable. I hope the audience will share our excitement and enthusiasm for the show."

'Hai Junoon- Dream, Dare, Dominate' will stream on JioHotstar from 16th May 2025 onwards. (ANI)

