Washington D.C. [USA], August 18 (ANI): Video streaming platform Netflix cancelled the talk show 'Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj' after two years and 39 episodes, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

The chat show host, Hasan Minhaj, made an official announcement on Tuesday explaining that the talk show has come to an end.

Also Read | From Mohanlal's Sarvakalasala to Nivin Pauly's Action Hero Biju - 7 Malayalam Movies That Ditched Story Structure and Yet Turned Out to Be Awesome.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "What a run. Patriot Act has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show's final episode aired June 26. Netflix picked up the show in 2018 with a 32-episode order, then extended it by seven more installments earlier this year. The 39 episodes ran over six cycles. (ANI)

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Looks Blissful as She Basks in the Sunny Glory of Mother Nature (View Pic).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)