Los Angeles, Sep 24 (PTI) Streaming service Netflix on Saturday dropped the first look of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt from her Hollywood debut movie "Heart of Stone".

Led by Gal Gadot, the spy thriller is directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

In the first footage from the film, which Netflix unveiled during its global fan event Tudum, Gadot and Bhatt are both seen performing some death-defying stunt sequences.

Bhatt said the viewers will resonate with the movie's various characters.

"It has these characters that you really connect with and feel for," the 29-year-old actor said.

“Heart of Stone” revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot) an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset.

Bhatt, who is currently basking in the glory of "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", shot for the film earlier this year. Details about her character are currently under wraps.

Gadot called "Heart of Stone" a "super grounded, raw action thriller".

"'Heart of Stone' is gonna be extremely epic. It's a super grounded, raw action thriller. We really wanted to make sure we keep it realistic so people can feel the pain," the "Red Notice" star said.

She described her character of Rachel Stone as someone who "lives off the adrenaline" and is "addicted to it".

Jamie Dornan, who has a pivotal part in the spy thriller, said, "There is so much going on and it's so big-scale."

Also starring Sophie Okonedo and Matthias Schweighofer, "Heart of Stone" is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Gadot and Jaron Varsano's Pilot Wave banner.

Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher serve as executive producers.

