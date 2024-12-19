Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): Singer and Actor Nick Jonas has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after reacting to a tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The playful exchange between the two public figures, which began with a meme from an old Jonas Brothers video, has left some fans with mixed reactions.

Also Read | 'Ikk Kudi': Shehnaaz Gill Shares Exciting Behind-the-Scenes Moments From Her Debut As Producer (Watch Video).

The interaction began when Musk retweeted a post from the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account, claiming that Tesla's stock had increased by 100 per cent since the 2024 US Presidential Election.

Musk followed up with a humorous comment, "My, how the tables have turned!" along with a GIF from a well-known Jonas Brothers video featuring Nick and Kevin Jonas rotating a brown coffee table.

Also Read | 'Vanvaas' Review: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma Deliver an Emotionally Charged Drama That Appeals to All Generations (Watch Video).

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1869066651985166445

Noticing the post, Nick Jonas responded by retweeting Musk's tweet, sharing a photo of the billionaire smiling and writing, "Take us to the Year 3000."

https://x.com/nickjonas/status/1869113311637491854

While the tweet appeared to be in good fun, it sparked mixed reactions from some of Jonas' fans.

One fan voiced their concern by commenting, "Is this a Trump post?!" and tagging Jonas' wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, asking her to "get your man."

Another person remarked, "Tweeting at Elon Musk is definitely a choice," while a third fan expressed their dismay, writing, "I DID NOT HAVE A CRUSH ON NICK JONAS FOR THIS TO HAPPEN OH MY GOD."

Despite the backlash, some fans came to Jonas' defence with one fan writing, "got your back nic", while another wrote, "The country is healing."

The social media reactions come after Musk was formally announced forming a partnership with former President Donald Trump. In November 2024, following Trump's election victory, Musk was appointed co-head of a new US government department focused on efficiency.

Meanwhile, speaking of Nick Jonas, 'The Camp Rock' star is preparing to make his Broadway debut in 'The Last Five Years', which is scheduled to open on March 18, 2025, as per Billboard.

Additionally, Jonas stars in 'The Good Half', a film by Robert Schwartzman, which premiered in theatres earlier this year and became available for streaming on Hulu in November. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)