Washington [US], October 9 (ANI): Singer Nicki Minaj recently showed up for 'The Real Housewives of the Potomac' reunion, leaving her fans wondering if she has changed her thoughts of getting vaccinated but as per the latest reports her vaccination status is still irrelevant.

Last month, Nicki caused quite a stir when she shared some misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine on Twitter, stating that her cousin's friend in Trinidad and Tobago had a severe side effect resulting in swollen testicles. She also implied that she was still not vaccinated.

The 'Tusa' singer recently made her appearance on the 'RHOP' reunion set Thursday night, something that came up months after she jokingly pitched guest-hosting to Andy Cohen.

Her appearance made fans wonder if the star has gotten the vaccination done to get the gig.

But, as per TMZ, "that's not necessarily the case," because being vaccinated was not a requirement for the reunion taping. Getting a PCR test and negative COVID-19 report was enough for the singer to get in.

The crew and participants of the show, including Nicki, had a negative test but it is still unclear if the rapper has gotten her vaccination done.

For the unversed, the reunion special with Nicki's guest appearance will air later in the year after the 'RHOP' season airs. (ANI)

