Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): Prime Video has unveiled the first-look images from its upcoming live-action series 'Spider-Noir', offering a striking glimpse of Nicolas Cage in his first leading role on television.

The newly released photos introduce Cage as Ben Reilly, also known as The Spider, alongside Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, Li Jun Li as Cat Hardy, and Karen Rodriguez as Janet Smart.

Based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, the series is set in 1930s New York and follows Ben Reilly, a seasoned but down-on-his-luck private investigator.

Once known as the city's only superhero, 'The Spider,' Reilly stepped away from his masked identity after a deeply personal tragedy. The story traces his reluctant return to heroism when an extraordinary case forces him to confront his past and reclaim his alter ego, as per Deadline.

Cage's Ben Reilly is portrayed as a former vigilante grappling with loss and the weight of his earlier life. Lamorne Morris plays Robbie Robertson, a determined journalist navigating the challenges of building a career in 1930s New York.

Deeply loyal to his best friend Ben, Robertson is willing to go to great lengths for both his profession and their friendship.

Li Jun Li's Cat Hardy is introduced as the star attraction at New York's premiere nightclub. While she appears self-serving at first glance, the character promises greater complexity beneath the surface. Karen Rodriguez's Janet Smart is Ben's sharp and loyal secretary, committed to helping his struggling private investigation business succeed and unafraid to speak truth to power.

The ensemble cast also includes Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson. Guest stars feature Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson and Kai Caster, according to Variety.

'Spider-Noir' is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive produced the first two episodes.

Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, having developed the series with Oscar-winning producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, the team behind 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.'

Cage also serves as an executive producer.

As reported by Deadline, the series will premiere worldwide this spring, debuting first on MGM+'s linear channel in the United States before launching globally on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories. (ANI)

