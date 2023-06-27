Filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn has started shooting for new series The Famous Five, based on famed author Enid Blyton's eponymous novels and short stories. The show, backed by BBC Studios and Moonage Pictures in collaboration with German banner ZDF, is being filmed across the South West of the UK, a press release stated. Copenhagen Cowboy: Netflix Reveal Details of Nicolas Winding Refn's Neo-Noir Series.

Refn, known for critically-acclaimed movies such as Bronson, Drive, Only God Forgives and The Neon Demon as well as series Too Old to Die Young, is the creator and executive producer of the show. The Famous Five follows five daring young explorers as they encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger, and astounding secrets in an unforgettable odyssey that evokes the power of camaraderie between the fearless young heroes, as per the official description.

Known for her vast array of children's books, Blyton wrote a total of 21 The Famous Five novels between 1942 and 1963, starting with Five on a Treasure Island. "All my life I've fought vigorously to remain a child with a lust for adventure. By reimagining The Famous Five, I am preserving that notion by bringing these iconic stories to life for a progressive new audience, instilling the undefinable allure and enchantment of childhood for current and future generations to come," Refn said in a statement. Dumb Money Trailer: Paul Dano Takes on Wall Street by Turning Gamestop Into World's Hottest Company (Watch Video).

The three-episode show is being directed by Tim Kirkby. Executive producers are Matthew Read, Will Gould, Frith Tiplady, Christina Bostofte Erritzoe, Kimberly Willming and Matthew Bouch.