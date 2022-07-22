Copenhagen Cowboy, a poetic neo-noir series by Nicolas Winding Refn, the Danish director of the Pusher trilogy, Drive, and The Neon Demon, has officially been picked up by Netflix. According to Variety, a teenage heroine named Miu (Angela Bundalovic) journeys through Copenhagen's criminal underworld in the six-part series Copenhagen Cowboy with a Danish location for the six-episode drama. The production is now finished. Later this year, the series will debut internationally on Netflix. I Love Us Season 2: South Actress Supyarde Singh to Make Hindi Web Series Debut With Upcoming Web Show.

"With 'Copenhagen Cowboy,' I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu," said Refn. The director praised his partnership with Netflix as well, stating that it had "been an absolutely wonderful experience on all levels."

"I not only perceive them as my partners with many future adventures to come but also as my friends. The new term has been born: Netflix Winding Refn," quipped the helmer. Refn is "one of Denmark's most recognized directors," according to Jenny Stjernstromer Bjork, director of the Nordic Original Series at Netflix. Bjork said that Netflix was "bringing him back to Denmark to develop a native Danish programme after more than 15 years overseas" with the release of this new series.

"Nicolas is a creative force and is such a fascinating and unpredictable filmmaker. We can't wait to bring Copenhagen Cowboy to the world," continued Bjork, as reported by Variety. Angela Bundalovic, Lola Corfixen, and Zlatko Buric are the series' main actors. Andreas Lykke Jensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Li Ii Zhang, Dragana Milutinovic, Mikael Bertelsen, and Mads Brugger are among the additional cast members.

